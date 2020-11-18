KNOX COUNTY - After a month of having no indictments due to not having enough jurors to make up a grand jury, 19 people were indicted by a Knox County grand jury on Oct. 23.
Those indicted by the grand jury and their charges include:
- Anthony D. Broughton, 26, of Barbourville: Rape in the first degree.
According to the indictment, Broughton engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim age 12 at the time of rape.
- Marty Ryan Mills, 40, of Barbourville: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief in the first degree, arson in the third degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
The indictment against Mills states he stole a Polaris vehicle and damaged it by setting fire to it in July.
- Chadd Arthur Martin, 34, of Lily: Two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The indictment states Martin fired a gun towards two victims in July.
- Michael David Milwee, 55, of Cumberland: Failure to comply with sex offender registry, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Mercadez Marie Jackson (AKA Mercadez Blakley), 27, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Jeannie Lee Jackson (AKA Jeannie Warren Jackson), 45, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree second offense.
- Tammy Lynn Miracle (AKA Tammy Lynn McFarland), 48, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Savannah Marie Davis, 34, of Lily: Trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first degree first offense, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Crit Golden (AKA Tommy Crit Golden, Crit Thomas Golden), 40, of Cannon: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine) in the second degree, possession of a legend drug in the first offense (gabapentin).
- Regina Kay Bible, 37, of Girdler: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine) in the second degree, possession of a legend drug in the first offense (gabapentin).
- Evelyne Rose Roberts, 35, of Pineville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, failure to wear a seatbelt, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Jana C. Couch, 65, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, promoting contraband in the first degree, careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Elvis Keyth Hall, 46, of Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Kevin Shayne Riley, 41, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Daniel Jermiah Warren, 38, of Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, failure to wear a seat belt, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legendary drug (gabapentin) first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam) in the third degree.
- Jesse Joseph Brock, 33, of Lexington: Theft by deception over $10,000, devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $300 or more.
- Jonathan Douglass Horn, 24, of Lexington: Devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $300 or more.
- Patricia Jackson, 60, of Heidrick: Theft by deception over $10,000, devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $300 or more.
- Michelle Jackson, 43, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
