CORBIN — The following 17 young ladies are candidates for May Day Queen 2022:
Adrianna Arcure is the 16-year-old daughter of Robin and Angelo Arcure. Her activities include track and field events. Adrianna’s host business is Lloyd Williams Jewelers.
Josie Elizabeth Bailey is 16 years old, and is the daughter of Tommy and Jamie Bailey. Josie enjoys baking cakes, painting, reading, and spending time with her friends. Her host business is Corbin 1Hour Cleaners.
Kennedi Blair is the 17-year-old daughter of Erin and William Pollard. She participates in Corbin High School volleyball, K2 volleyball, and the Biomedical Science Program. Her host business is Corbin Flower Shop.
Jules Deal is the 15-year-old daughter of Jessica Farley and Mike Farley. She enjoys being outside, puzzles, baking, reading, hiking, and traveling. Hometown Bank (on Master Street) is her host business.
Sydney Dixon is 17 years old and is the daughter of Les and Myranda Dixon. Her host business is Hometown Bank (on Falls Highway).
Gracelyn Fox, 16 years old, is the daughter of Stephanie Pennington and Randy Fox. Gracelyn participates in Corbin High School Track. You can find her voting box at her host business Cumberland Valley National Bank (on Master Street).
Camille Greer is the 16-year-old daughter of Eric and Kay Greer. When she’s not participating in soccer or archery, she enjoys reading and baking cookies. She is also a member of Corbin High School’s National Art Honors Society. Camille’s host business is Cumberland Valley National Bank (on Falls Highway).
Kennedie Guiher is 16 years old and the daughter of Sherrie and Robert Guiher. Her activities include softball and CrossFit. Whitaker Bank (on Main Street) is her host business.
Lauren Mattyson Hamilton is the 16-year-old daughter of Denise Hamilton. She enjoys going to the gym and hanging out with her friends and family. Her host business is Whitaker Bank (on Falls Highway).
Emily Holcomb is the 17-year-old daughter of Deborah Holcomb and Chris Holcomb. She enjoys cheering at Corbin High School. Her host business is Morton’s Discount Drugstore.
MaryAlice Rose McVey is the daughter of John and Heather McVey. MaryAlice is 16 years old. She is a member of First Priority, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Group 99 youth group (where she is a leader in Group 99’s Worship Band). Her hobbies include listening to 80’s vinyl rock mixed with a little bit of Dolly Parton. She also enjoys the trade of welding. Forcht Bank (on Master Street) is her host business.
Taylor Nantz is the 16-year-old daughter of Niki Nantz and Chad Nantz. She is a Corbin High School cheerleader and a member of the French Club. You can find her voting box at her host business, Whitaker Bank (on Master Street).
Parker Osborne, the daughter of Brittney Osborne and Derek Osborne, is 16 years old. She is a member of the Corbin High School Track and Field team, Soccer Team, French Club, and the Redhound Theatre Program. Her host business is Hinkle’s Ink Spot.
Claire Price is the 16-year-old daughter of Greta Atherton and Jason Price. Claire is a cheerleader at Corbin High School. Forcht Bank (on Falls Highway) is her host business.
Laylah Stallworth is 15 years old and is the daughter of Brandi Boots and Centrale Stallworth. She is a member of the Corbin High School Track Team. Her host business is Creative Touch Jewelers.
Caroline Steely is the 16-year-old daughter of Mark and Carla Steely. Caroline is a member of Corbin High School’s Soccer Team, and the Kentucky United Soccer Club. Additionally, she is on the Corbin High School Track Team. Caroline’s host business is Southeast Medical.
Kella Wyatt, daughter of Keisha and Lance Wyatt, is 16 years old. Her hobbies include drawing, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. Gibson’s Music is her host business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.