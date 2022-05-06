London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.