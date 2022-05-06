TRI-COUNTY—The Center for Rural Development recently selected 17 students from throughout the Tri-County to participate in its summer leadership programs.
Four Laurel County students, six Whitley County students and seven Knox County students have been chosen to participate in this year’s programs.
Rogers Scholars
Trey Jackson, a current sophomore at South Laurel High School; Emma Moore, a sophomore at Williamsburg Independent; two Knox County High School sophomores Bella Frost and Sunni Ann Partin; and Barbourville Independent sophomore Regan Messer will join other high school students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“The Center’s Youth Programs are unique opportunities for our young leaders to explore what’s next for them in education and through service to their communities,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “The programs give them the tools they need in order to thrive in their personal goals and how to make an impact in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars Program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students must complete a community service project in their hometown.
The 2022 Rogers Scholars Program will take place on June 5-10 on the campus of Morehead State University and July 24-29 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and food is provided at no cost to participants.
Rogers Explorers
North Laurel Middle School eighth grader Ryse Sutton; eighth grader Savannah Blevins who homeschooled; Whitley County Middle School students Kambree Bunch and Miles Leskiw; Corbin Middle School eighth graders Baron Butler and Nick Partin; Braylee Callebs and Ellie Collins from Barbourville Independent; Knox County Middle Schooler Emma McDonald; and Lauren Partin, eighth grader at Lynn Camp Middle School were all selected for the 17th annual Rogers Explorers Program.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute
Lukas Johnson, sophomore at South Laurel High School and freshman Haley Carr at Corbin High School were both selected for the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partners with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams will compete in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team will earn a scholarship from EKU.
