The Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The death was of a 77-year-old female.
On Wednesday the health department reported 47 new cases, which followed 71 new cases reported on Tuesday.
Laurel County has 1,320 active cases of the 3,190 total cases. Thirty-one of those active cases are hospitalized and 28 are in a congregate setting.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 38 new cases on Wednesday and 59 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total cases to 1,967. The active cases is reported as 390 with nine of those hospitalized.
Whitley County has seen 19 deaths related to the virus.
Knox County Health Department reported 25 new cases on Wednesday and 34 on Tuesday. The county has 1,624 total cases with 242 of those active.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced all 11 health facilities identified to receive initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have confirmed receipt.
“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” the Governor said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah accepted its delivery on Wednesday.
“A corner has been turned as we begin vaccinating our heroes who’ve been battling on the front lines of this virus,” Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, said. “While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration. We’re honored to be delivering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Western Kentucky and to play a role in this historic moment of going on offense against coronavirus. Thank you to the Governor and his administration for the leadership and coordination that has made this moment possible.”
Initial recipients, announced Monday, include: UofL Health in Louisville; The Medical Center at Bowling Green; and Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health hospitals in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville; Norton Hospital in Louisville; Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, and University of Kentucky Medical Center received shipments yesterday, according to the Governor’s Tuesday announcement.
Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund (HHERF)
The Governor also provided an update on the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 151 applications had been received. The application portal is expected to shut down Wednesday. This update comes within 48 hours of reopening the portal for additional applications until all funds are exhausted, which at the time was estimated to be $1.4 million.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 2,898
New deaths: 23
Positivity rate: 8.57%
Total deaths: 2,262
Currently hospitalized: 1,793
Currently in ICU: 460
Currently on ventilator: 239
Top counties with the most positive cases on Wednesday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Daviess and Pulaski. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 352.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.