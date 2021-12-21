The Williamsburg Police Department held its annual Shop With a Cop event at Williamsburg Walmart Thursday evening. Local children and their families teamed up with members of WPD and others volunteering for the event. Both county and city officials were also on hand making sure everyone who attended had presents to open for Christmas. Police Chief Wayne Bird said this year’s event benefited around 150 children and that each child was able to spend up to $100 on gifts. Every year, Shop With a Cop sees the community come together in raising funds throughout the year for the event. While Chief Bird didn’t have the exact total available Thursday evening, he predicted around $18,000 - $20,000 was raised this year, with this this year’s Turkey Trot bringing in around $15,000 itself. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
featured
150 kids 'Shop with a Cop' in W'burg event
By Jarrod Mills
Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Shepherds want to focus on family environment with new restaurant Bree's on Main
- Matt Rhymer Resigns As Patriots Head Football Coach
- Many groups collecting donations for Western Ky. tornado relief
- McQueen given 'hero's welcome' in return home after nearly 4-month hospital stay
- City of Williamsburg employees receive surprise holiday bonus
- Chuck Davis set to lead Corbin's wrestling program in its first year
- Corbin making push to draw retail businesses by working with research company
- REDHOUNDS STARTING TO CLICK: Corbin wins second in a row, hands Williamsburg first loss
- Eleven Lady Redhounds score during 72-14 blowout win over Lynn Camp
- Williamsburg girl welcomed home after 13-day hospital stay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.