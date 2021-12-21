The Williamsburg Police Department held its annual Shop With a Cop event at Williamsburg Walmart Thursday evening. Local children and their families teamed up with members of WPD and others volunteering for the event. Both county and city officials were also on hand making sure everyone who attended had presents to open for Christmas. Police Chief Wayne Bird said this year’s event benefited around 150 children and that each child was able to spend up to $100 on gifts. Every year, Shop With a Cop sees the community come together in raising funds throughout the year for the event. While Chief Bird didn’t have the exact total available Thursday evening, he predicted around $18,000 - $20,000 was raised this year, with this this year’s Turkey Trot bringing in around $15,000 itself. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

