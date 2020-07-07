WHITLEY COUNTY — Twelve Whitley County Detention Center inmates are being quarantined out of an abundance of caution after a former contract staff person tested positive for COVID-19.
Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said that Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson reached out to the health department after learning the individual had tested positive on Friday.
That person is not a resident of Whitley County.
Rein said after consulting with Lawson about the timing and circumstances around any potential contact and infection prevention practices at the facility, the health department recommended quarantine of the 12 inmates for a period of time out of an abundance of caution.
Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson told the Times-Tribune all 12 prisoners were still under quarantine as of Monday morning, and that no new prisoners had been placed under quarantine.
Lawson said that the spirits of the 12 prisoners were up, and that none of them had been showing any coronavirus-related symptoms.
“They’re actually excited to get back to work,” said Lawson. “It’s our job to look after them, and to make sure they’re as healthy as we can,” he later added.
Lawson said that when he found out about the former food vendor testing positive for COVID-19, he immediately contacted the Whitley County Health Department and the two began working together to ensure the safety of both Whitley County Detention Center’s population, but staff as well.
No other inmates or staff have been tested for the coronavirus. Lawson said that he and staff will continue to closely monitor the symptoms of the 12 prisoners under quarantine, as well as monitor the general population for any potential signs.
