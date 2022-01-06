BARBOURVILLE - Chief Winston Tye of the Barbourville Police Department is reporting the arrest of 12 individuals as part of its Operation Traffic Control efforts.
According to a press release from the police department, Operation Traffic Control was an investigation resulting from several complaints over the amount of traffic taking place at local residences stemming from the sale of drugs.
As a result, the police department’s press release says the extensive investigation by Detective Adam Townsley and Officer Karl Middleton led to the arrests of the following individuals on Monday: Jessica Baker, 43, of Flat Lick; Roger Woolum, 41, of Manchester; Santana Liford, 35, of Barbourville; Michael Fredrick, 36, of Barbourville; Robert Hubbard, 34, of Flat Lick; Harold Mays, 52, of Barbourville; Michael Sproles, 42, of Barbourville; and Michael Simpson, 55, of Ashland all charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Operation Traffic Control also saw the arrest of Robert Gaylor, 58, of Barbourville, who was also charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and one count of prostitution.
Justin Maiden, 33, of Hinkle was also arrested and charged with trafficking an unspecified schedule-three controlled substance in the second degree.
Justin Vaughn, 34, and Travis Smith, 28, both of Barbourville were also arrested on previously issued arrest citations.
The Barbourville Police Department says it was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration - London Resident Office. The police department also said via its press release that the investigation is being continued with more arrest expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.