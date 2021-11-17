CORBIN—“This is where change happens.”
One fifth grader at Corbin Elementary School was moved to tears when he learned of the dark history surrounding the treatment of Native Americans, so moved that he felt he needed to apologize to the Native Americans who had endured such treatment.
One night, Jennifer Onkst was helping her 11-year-old son, Logan Brashears, study for an upcoming social studies test regarding Christopher Columbus and the history of Native Americans.
“He was very passionate telling me about all these things that happened,” Onkst said. “He was moved to tears, just deeply touched and said he wanted to apologize. We knew Shelia, my mother-in-law, had connections and he said he’d like to meet them, so she set it up.”
Shelia Onkst was able to set up an interview with Venus Evans and her sister, Casey Lainhart, whose family is from the Miꞌkmaq Native American tribe out of Canada and who work to teach others true Native American history and work towards equality for all.
On Monday afternoon, Brashears, Evans and Lainhart sat down together at Nibroc Park, along with Onkst, Brashears’ sister Lola and their grandmother Shelia. During their meeting, Brashears had the opportunity to ask Evans and Lainhart a series of questions to learn more about their Native American history, the tribe their family comes from and the injustices their tribe faced.
“I’m sorry that the Europeans and all the people that has done bad to you all, the natives—I’m very sorry that happened,” Brashears told the sisters.
“Thank you and it’s conscientious folks like you that make an effort to apologize, even though it was no fault of yours, but you see that and how you can continue to help is when you see discrimination happening, just say ‘that’s not nice,’” Evans replied. “You can call them out and say ‘hey, I talked to a Native American and they said that’s not nice and if we can bring that awareness to everybody, we can change the world and it all begins in one little step and you’ve taken that step and we thank you so much for doing that.”
During their meeting, Evans and Lainhart shared several photographs of their family and other members of their tribe with Brashears, as well as presented him with a very special gift—a medicine bag filled with sacred herbs.
“You can put this by your bed or in your drawer—it smells really good,” Evans said. “You can also put the herbs in a little bowl or tray you can light it on fire and let it smoke a little bit and let the smoke encompass you and that will cleanse you.”
Unbeknownst to Brashears and his family, November is Native American Heritage Month, making this meeting even more special. And for Evans and Lainhart, this meeting was only the beginning.
Lainhart said it was special to be a part of such a humbling experience of seeing an 11-year-old child display such kindness and compassion for people he didn’t even know.
“It’s so special because times are changing and this is where it all happens, this is where it all begins when people reach out and come to us and want to learn our history and our heritage,” Evans said. “I’ve never had a young person reach out to me that wanted to talk to me and learn more and to apologize when he really didn’t have to. It was so special for him to do that and feel like he needed to do that.
“The more that we can share and talk and share our experiences, we’ll never die, our culture will never die. I’ve heard it said ‘our ways were never lost, we just lost our way’ and we are getting our ways back now. For me, being my age and seeing it come basically full circle, maybe, it meant a lot.”
Brashears’ mother said she couldn’t be more proud of her son, as he took this small step toward making a big change.
“I’m so proud of him,” Onkst said. “He’s got a big heart and like she (Evans) said, this is where change can happen with our children, as long as they are educated correctly.”
