Fourth-grader Ally Wheeler rehearses for her role as Sgt. Tibbs in Corbin School of Innovation's spring musical, "101 Dalmatians KIDS." Sgt. Tibbs plays an important part in rescuing the puppies from Cruella De Vil. Ally says, "I am very excited for this show!" Don't miss this talented group of students performing on April 14 at 6 p.m. the Corbin School of Innovation's upstairs campus gymnasium. Tickets will be $2 for students and $4 and will be available at the door. | Photo contributed
'101 Dalmatians KIDS' to be performed April 14
