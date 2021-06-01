WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Public Library and Save the Children are teaming up for 100 Days of Reading with the hopes of encouraging children to continue reading all summer long.
“We are encouraging kids to read throughout the summer to reduce the summer slide that happens during the summer months,” said Shonna Brown, children’s librarian at Whitley County Public Library. “Many kids fall behind after summer break and after the hectic school year, we want those brains to continue to work during this time away from school. What better way is through exploring the world of reading!”
Brown said 100 Days of Reading asks that children read for at least 20 minutes a day and log those minutes with the library.
“They can read anything or be read to for just 20 minutes a day—for example magazines, newspaper, book, eBook, article, social media, any reading accounts,” Brown said. “It just so happens that the end of this event is on World Literacy Day, what better way to celebrate than reading for 100 days.”
The event begins on June 1 and will last through September 8, which is World Literacy Day, a day that reminds people of the importance of literacy.
Brown said reading logs will be dispersed when a child signs up to participate in the event. The logs can also be received through email upon request if a parent or child emails whitleylib@gmail.com. Each child must turn in the logs to the library at the end of each month to receive a prize.
Brown said after the first month of reading, the library will be giving out $5 gift cards to each child who returns their reading log. Prizes for the months of July, August and September have yet to be determined.
Those who sign up to participate in the event will also receive a swag bag with information about the program.
Brown said the library received a grant through Save the Children that gave the library the funds to provide the prizes and swag bags for all those who participate.
Parents can sign their children up for the 100 Days of Reading event at the library between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the week. Sydni Douglas will be doing sign-ups for teens in the upstairs part of the library, while Brown will be doing children. Tabitha Meadors will be doing sign-ups for both children and teens. Brown said that parents have until the end of July at the latest to sign their kids up.
“If you sign up through the Save the Children website, they have the educational resources for all ages with things to do throughout the summer to entertain your children,” Brown said. “If they sign up through the website, they will not be linked to library, therefore we will need them to fill out the library log for them to get library prizes.”
The Whitley County Public Library will be open all summer long for children to check out books.
