Only for a moment did a group of committed volunteers with the Corbin Backpack Program pause from loading boxes full of food meant for local students to accept a check from Colonel Sanders Half Marathon race committee members Monday evening. The $10,000 presented to the organization that helps feed more than 700 students every week was raised from this year’s half marathon and 10K race held last in November. Last year, the race raised $7,000 for the Knox-Whitley Humane Association. Pictured are volunteers with the Corbin Backpack Program, race committee members Marc Estep, Kyle Rogers, Jeff Chadwell and Maggie Monhollen. Chris Jones, Tommy Smith and Police Chief Rusty Hedrick also serve on the race’s committee. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

