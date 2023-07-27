CORBIN — Summer jobs and teenagers go hand in hand but it isn’t as often that a teen will launch their own business.
Jack Jackson is 14 years old and soon to enter the eighth grade. Despite his youth Jackson has found a way to make money for himself within the community.
This summer Jackson wanted to spend his time away from school wisely. Subsequently, he came up with the idea to do snow cones on the road.
“Since I’m only 14, sometimes it’s hard to find things to do that seem meaningful or helpful in the community,” Jackson said. “I realized a snow cone business is something mobile, and I could take it to people, where they need it, when they need it.”
First and foremost, Jackson spoke with professionals working in a similar business for advice, asking questions and conducting research.
Eventually, Jackson decided to buy himself a snow cone machine and began practicing to make the perfect cone at his home. Soon after, Jackson took the necessary steps to earn a food handler’s license. Now Jack’s Froz-Cones is open for business.
“Hopefully, my snow cone business can help all over our Tri-County,” Jackson said. “My business is mobile, and I’m ready to go.”
Jackson is seeking to set up shop at venues such as festivals, parties, vacation bible school, school events, and more.
Throughout his adventures Jackson keeps Psalm 107:9 close to heart, which reads “for He satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.”
All in all, Jackson’s goal is to serve the community and set an example to inspire young people to be creative.
