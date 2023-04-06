WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Health Department and 15 other community partners gathered at Briar Creek Park on Saturday for their annual child abuse prevention awareness event.
The event was completely free and twice as large as last year’s event.
Marcy Rein, Public Health Director of Whitley County Health Department, shared how this event has grown this year.
“At some point someone decided the theme of superheroes. We decided to include our first responders and other superheroes,” Rein said. “We wanted everything to be free and encourage the sharing of community resources.”
First responders demonstrated how their canines can help police find certain items like drugs, money and weapons. Children got to pet the animals and have conversations with the officers.
Whitley County EMTs had their ambulance opened to show what an ambulance looked like inside.
District Judge Cathy Prewitt has been involved with the event for two years now.
“It’s just a joy to see the smiles on all these kids faces today,” Judge Prewitt said. “I always say it takes a village to raise a child and so many resources for the families showed up today.”
Whitley County Public Library was able to give free books to kids, Toys for Tots gave out free stuffed animals and Forcht Bank was giving out free ice cream.
Bags were also given out full of resources for adults like brochures on child abuse, how to have difficult conversations with children, behavior issues in children and phone numbers to important resources.
Free hot dogs, pop-corn, cookies and drinks were served to those in attendance as well.
The most exciting part for the children was the Easter egg hunt in the park where dozens of children participated.
Ashley Lawson, health department educator, and Jason Snell, DCBS social services chief investigator for Whitley County, worked hard to put on the event this year.
“We got 15 community partners together to bring stuff out to these kids who may not have other stuff,” Lawson said. “The point we want to get across to our community is it only takes one caring adult to make a positive impact in the life of a child. It’s our responsibility for all of us together whatever agency you work for to look out for the kids in our community.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest Child Maltreatment Report, Kentucky ranks sixth in the country for child maltreatment.
“It takes every one of us in the community to work together to help and try to prevent child abuse,” Snell said. “Our communities have had some tragic accidents over the past several months and with this event, it’s really going to show the community what different things are out there if anyone needs help.”
Though the event was focused toward children having a good time, it was created for the adults in the children’s life to learn about and have access to resources that can help them.
“Our hope is one of these adults raising a child here will talk to one of these partners and reach out for assistance if they need it,” Lawson said. “We are all one big family in Whitley County and we all need to be here for our children and their future.”
The event proved to be a success.
“We are super pleased. The turn out has been fantastic and the weather has been great,” Rein said.
