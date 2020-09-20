WILLIAMSBURG — The University of the Cumberlands athletic department set a new school record as 134 student-athletes were named 2019-2020 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes, announced by the NAIA national office.
Criteria for earning this distinction include reaching at least junior status and maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among the students listed are these students from our area:
Caleb Taylor of London
Lauren Stokes of London
Jenna Rockwell of London
Jaclyn Jewell of London
Emily Morton of London
The 134 selections is the most in school history and the first time Cumberlands had more than 100 student-athletes earn this award in a season. Leading the way was football with 13 selections, while women's track & field had 12 selections. Baseball and men's lacrosse notched 11 honorees each to mark the four teams with at least 10 student-athletes earn this distinction.
25 student-athletes earned this award for the second consecutive year, including Evelyn Moore, who finished her Patriot career as a four-time scholar-athlete. In total, over 10,000 student-athletes from across the NAIA received this honor.
