CORBIN — Eastern Kentucky University’s Corbin Campus will be hosting a camp later this month to teach students to code.
This June 20-23 program is free of charge and is open to middle and high school students. Separate camps will be held for each group with the middle school camp held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon daily and high school students participating from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are estimating space for up to 20-25 students for each of the camps,” said Tina Wei Smith, board member of Rural Up, which is sponsoring the camp along with SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region).
Spots are limited, sign ups are available until the first day of camp. Each student will be provided necessary technology.
In this program, students will:
• Create a video game, website, and/or a mobile app
• Build a foundation of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, iOS, and Android
• Think like a computer with logic and problem-solving
• Analyze how programs work and how code functions
• Develop computational thinking skills
• Cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset.
The mission of Rural Up, Inc. and SOAR is to teach students how to develop websites, mobile apps, and video game coding skills. The camp focuses on analyzing how programs function using code.
“It is a good introduction into a college course,” said Smith, “as it’s taught by the Chair of the Computer Science Department at EKU Richmond.”
In addition to learning how to problem solve with technology, participants will gain an understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, iOS, and Android softwares.
Furthermore, attendees have a chance to earn a free laptop.
For more information, and registration visit www.ruralup.org/summer2023.
