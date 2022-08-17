LONDON — Sheep farmers in eastern Kentucky that were affected by the devastating floods are getting help for their farms from fellow producers.
In an interview with the Times-Tribune, Patrick Angel, President of the Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association, said, “Barns have been swept away. Fences are gone. Livestock and guard animals have drowned in the flood. We are stepping up to the plate to help the best we can.”
Angel's group has set up a GoFundMe account and organized multiple truck convoys to deliver feed, supplies, straw, and hay, along with anything and everything a sheep farmer could need. He added that the Kentucky extension offices through the University of Kentucky have been helpful to the farmers of eastern Kentucky.
“We are mountain people, helping mountain people”, Angel said.
The Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association is hopeful for a possibility of negotiating with some companies in corporate America for assistance as well.
If you would like to donate through GoFundMe, you can donate here: gofund.me/4ff4e343.
