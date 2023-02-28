Heavy rainfall often brings unsafe flooding conditions on Master Street in Corbin due to location and less than adequate storm drains. Master Street businesses share concerns for their establishments and safety for those who travel through the area.
On February 16, a family in a small SUV tried to navigate the waters in their vehicle to cross the road as usual. However, when they tried to avoid the deep parts of the water, the vehicle began to be washed away and was half submerged with flood waters.
The Corbin Fire Department responded to the scene with a rescuer reaching the family. There were no injuries, and the family were stable when rescued.
Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Jackson was on call the night of the Feb. 16 rainfall and rescue.
“Anytime we get a lot of rain in a short period of time, it floods, Jackson said. “I would say, Flooding happens three to four times a year in the area.”
Jackson encourages the community to avoid Master Street if they know it has been raining or if rain has started, so the first responders can easily close off the road to avoid more accidents.
It’s important to remember to never cross a road with any significant amount of water as it is hard to see how deep the water is.
The problems not only affect traffic flow but affect the businesses around the area as well.
Whitney Honeycutt, practice manager, and Leslie James, owner and nurse practitioner, both of Jaynes Family Practice, spoke out on the $100,000 damage that has been done to their business both inside and outside over the past year.
“It’s so quick. Once you realize it’s coming, we put garbage bags on our legs to move the cars where they won’t be washed away,” Honeycutt said. “The water looks like white water before you know it.”
James also commented.
“You have about five minutes or it will be in your floorboard,” James added.
Whenever it starts to rain, the employees know to immediately move their vehicles and unplug any electrical equipment. The medical office will move their patients to Telehealth appointments.
“Multiple times it has been ankle deep in every exam room,” James said. “We try to unplug electronic equipment but the foundation is starting to erode and the constant replacement of dry wall is expensive.”
James had a hard time acquiring flood insurance due to the agency being located in Laurel County and not understanding how the area floods.
“They told me we weren’t in a flood plain,” James said. “It took over a year but we have finally got flood insurance but we still have a ton of out-of-pocket costs. We have had about six significant floods in the past 14 months that have caused damage to our clinic.”
Sacred Heart Catholic Church also experiences the negative impact from the flooding.
“The water looks like a small river when it floods. It blocks the entire road,” Secretary of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Karen Quinlan said. “It gets really close to the church. I have been afraid it was going to wash my car away more than once.”
So far, the rain has not impacted the church significantly when the congregation was meeting in mass. However, Quinlan says she has had to stick around after her shifts to wait for the water to safely recede before going home.
“The flooding leaves behind so much mud, garbage and debris into the parking lot. It really needs to be taken care of,” Quinlan said.
Mayor Razmus took action to request a state of emergency from Frankfort for the area affected by the frequent flooding in February’s Corbin Commissioners meeting on Feb. 21.
Marlon Sams, City Manager, said the flooding takes place due to the location and the storm drains that are not suitable for the large amount of water that runs down Master Street.
“There is not proper drainage on Master Street behind Hart Funeral Home,” Sams said. “We have met with the state to get something done about this but the project is going to cost around $6 million.”
Local residents are eager to see something done and the first steps are finally taking place.
As of Monday, according to Razmus, the State Highway Department District 11 has been funded for design planning.
We will follow the story and give updates as they are available.
