CORBIN — A local man is hoping to help people with the invention he recently got a patent for.
Michael Hale is a retired mechanic and welder. He was inspired to help his mother, who struggled with her recovery after knee surgery. She kept dragging the leg behind her as she used her cane, so he fashioned a stirrup-type footrest and below-the-knee strap to it so that she could bring her leg forward as she maneuvered the cane.
“Within two months of using the cane, she had seen quite a bit of results,” Hale noted, adding that he also added a light in the cane’s handle to help the user get around when it’s dark.
With assistance from InventHelp, Hale applied to patent what he calls the “Lift-a-Leg” back in July 2021. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded the patent on January 12, he said.
With the patent in place, Hale is hopeful that a company will show interest in bringing the design to market.
“I would like to help people with walking problems to be more mobile,” he said.
Though this is his first patent, Hale said he’s had other ideas he hopes to promote — having started to fabricate various things since he was 12.
“Sometimes ideas just come to me,” he said. “Where I used to work in factories, they used to call me ‘MikeGyver’ because I could think of a solution pretty quick.”
