BARBOURVILLE — Two brothers, and Barbourville natives, are trying to bring horse shows back to the community — and for a great cause.
Proceeds from a local horse show planned for this Saturday, September 17, will be donated to the flood relief fund for the devastating floods that ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky.
Larry and Bobby Brown have always enjoyed doing things for others. The duo has also always had a love for rodeo, horses and all things in between.
“We just wanted to bring something that we had always enjoyed doing back to Barbourville, and have a good time while doing it,” Larry Brown said.
“We love people, and love helping people. So it just made sense for us to do this for our community,” his wife Cathy added.
The Knox County Horse Show will be September 17 at Legion Field in Barbourville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, children 6 years of age and under get in free. Horses must have a negative coggins and health papers. Contact Larry Brown for more information at (606) 546-2092.
