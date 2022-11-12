FRANKFORT – Kentucky’s Court of Appeals judges gathered in Frankfort for their annual educational conference at the Administrative Office of the Courts on Aug. 25-26.
Judge Jacqueline M. Caldwell, who serves 25 counties in Central, Southcentral and Eastern Kentucky, attended sessions on court technology, recent decisions from the U.S. and state supreme courts, legal opinion writing and judicial campaign ethics.
Judge Caldwell serves the 3rd Appellate District, Division 1, which is made up of Adair, Anderson, Bell, Boyle, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Laurel, Lincoln, Knox, Marion, McCreary, Mercer, Metcalfe, Nelson, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne and Whitley counties.
Court of Appeals judges generally hear cases on appeal from a lower court and issue an opinion after reviewing the legal correctness of the trial court’s decision.
In addition to the judges, the annual conference offers sessions for Court of Appeals staff attorneys, case managers and other staff. Court of Appeals judges and their staff are based in offices in their districts.
The judges and their staff attorneys, who help write opinions, heard from a panel of Kentucky attorneys and a circuit judge in one of the opinion writing sessions.
All 14 Court of Appeals seats are up for election this year. The judges got a refresher on judicial ethics in the session on campaigns and elections, focusing on the Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct.
Conference presenters included Court of Appeals judges and AOC staff. The AOC Office of Judicial Branch Education and the Court of Appeals Education Committee hosted the conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.