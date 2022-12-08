CORBIN — A local artist’s latest creation is a family collaboration that’s now available nationwide.
Conner Meyer, known professionally as C.S. Meyer, recently worked with his aunt Lynnetta D. Smith on their first children’s book “Turtle Talk.” Smith, who lives in New Mexico, wrote the story while Meyer, who lives in Corbin, provided the illustrations.
“My aunt always loved children’s books,” Meyer said. “Since she retired, she finally had time to write and she asked me to illustrate the pictures.”
“Turtle Talk” sensitively handles the topic of divorce through the character of Edward and the two turtles he finds, Norbert and Sally, in a way that helps children learn about listening and asking for help.
Meyer himself has been drawn to art from an early age.
“I used to get in trouble for drawing pictures in class instead of doing my schoolwork,” he recalled, “but drawing is my passion.”
Meyer has lived his life dedicated to art, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh. He’s currently in the process of collaborating with other local artists as well as working more with his aunt.
“One of my big influences is William Steig, who was a well-know cartoonist and illustrator of kids’ books,” Meyer said.
“Turtle Talk” was published in September and is now available through distributors such as Walmart.com, Amazon and Books-A-Million.
Anyone interested in Meyer’s work may contact him on Facebook: Conner Meyer or email at Connerrome@yahoo.com.
