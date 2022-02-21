LONDON — A Lily man was indicted on Friday for sexual offenses against children dating back to 2001.
Lowell Willard Miller Jr., 53, of Roy McHargue Road, was named in a 12-count Laurel County grand jury indictment charging him with sodomy, rape and sexual abuse of two children - one of which was an infant when the offenses began.
The indictment states that Miller committed first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse involving a child from its birth in July 2001 through July 2013. Other charges claim that Miller committed the same offenses against the same child for another two years - July 2013 through July 2015.
Miller is also charged with rape, sodomy and sex abuse of another child, beginning when that child was 8 years old in March 1999 and continuing through March 2003. Those offenses were repeated from March 2003 through March 2004.
The charges described in the indictment claims that Miller subjected both children to "sexual contact through forcible compulsion" for the sex abuse charges and that he engaged in "sexual intercourse" with both children for the first-degree rape charges. The first-degree sodomy charges state that Miller engaged in "deviate sexual intercourse" through the use of forcible compulsion.
Miller's bond was set at $50,000 cash and he is set for a status hearing on April 13.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It does not equal a conviction or an admission of guilt.
