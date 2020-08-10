Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a male was found dead near the KY 552 and railroad tracks intersection, 6 miles south of London on Saturday at approximately 12:17 p.m. Investigators report that apparently the victim was struck by a train.
The victim is identified as Brandon North, age 38, of Lily and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy was conducted on Sunday in Frankfort with results pending.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel are leading the investigation. Assisting at the scene was Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Robert Reed, Deputy Allen Turner ,Ambulance Inc. Of Laurel County, Lily Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner's office, Laurel County Public Safety, and CSX Railroad Police.
