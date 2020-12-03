tt

A Lily man wanted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

William Tyler Karr, 25, was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel. The charge is for first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Karr was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant charging failure to appear in court on fourth-degree assault and a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest for theft by unlawful taking.

Karr was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

