As a seventh grade student I walked into the band room at Williamsburg City School with my mind made up. I intended to join the marching “jacket” band like my dad had in the late '70s. Dad had played the trumpet, my uncle Greg had played the drums, and my aunt Monica had played the clarinet and flute along with being a member of the color guard. My mother was on the rifle team while at Whitley County High School.
I had no idea how to play a woodwind let alone a brass instrument but I knew I wanted my picture framed in the hallway like all the rest. There was something special about those framed still shots of the band.
I settled on the trombone. I desperately wanted to sit by a blonde Patrick boy I had a crush on. Nannie Hays, ever the intuitive band director knew this. She allowed me to try the instrument and fail miserably. That was her way of showing me she loved me. The instrument was heavy and awkward and I wasn’t cut out for it. The day she put a clarinet case in my hand and winked, I knew she had figured me out, and that she cared.
It’s funny looking back, we never called her Ms. Hays, we called her “Nan.” That should of been a sign that she viewed us as her own. If she chose you as one of “hers” you didn’t question her loyalty. She showed you that she loved you in her own way. Sometimes that love presented itself as an afternoon band practice in the hot September sun. We’d march down 10th Street and back, all the while David Cooper complained. If we were blessed to catch her in a good mood she would allow us to walk to the Quick Shop after, but not if Cooper complained.
I think back on all the football players she converted into well mannered musicians. Nan was somewhat of a lion tamer when it came to convincing overgrown boys they should wear polyester and beat a bass drum. It’s mind blowing to think about how they packed up speakers and cords on command with the snap of her fingers.
Nannie had rhythm. I can vividly see the white Ked tennis shoes she wore scooting and tapping across the cream scuffed ceramic tile of that band room. If she felt a song, you knew it. Her round acrylic nails would tap the metal music stand planted in front of her as she waved her baton. Nan had a deep love for pieces by Bach that featured woodwind arrangements, that’s not saying she wouldn’t easily walk by a trumpet player and correct them as needed. Ask them, they’ll tell you.
When I joined the “flag team” I had really arrived. I idolized older girls on the team and aspired to be like them. Nan had a way of humbling you to ensure you mastered a skill. She would teach me routines backwards. I would focus on my feet, then my hands. I would do the routine with my eyes shut. I would do the routine with ladies like “Mo” and Missy in attendance who would stand behind me pushing my feet apart. I’m honestly amazed that the instrumental cassettes we used back then didn’t wear out after each practice. I packed that boom box into that school lobby more times than I can count. The most difficult practices involved orange rayon gloves. Nannie’s girls wore gloves. Mind you a metal flag pole slipped right through them if you got distracted. I detested them, I’m certain she delighted in that.
If you were brave enough to suggest new flags that didn’t match our school colors, well you didn’t ask again. She believed in tradition. Nan’s band was classy. Nan’s band wore orange, blue, and white. There was no room for sloppy and tacky “junk” as she called it.
When I became field commander my relationship with Nannie changed. I feel that those before me would also agree. She expected more from me. She entrusted me to lead. I went along with crazy ideas like throwing glitter during my salute from the field and wearing a suit jacket with tails. She liked my hair down and fancied orange lipstick. Honorary band mothers like Mary Ann Stanfill and Connie Jackson would cake on makeup out of the backseat of a conversion van in Wise, Virginia so the judges in the box could see us better.
“You’ll look like a tramp up close, but you’ll be a beauty queen from above girls” Nan would insist.
On occasion while digging through an old jewelry box, I’ll scrap my hand against an orange rhinestone and remember it was once hot glued to an earring. I spent several years of my life each fall in spandex, I wouldn’t trade those years for anything.
Nannie Hays meant something different to all of us. She was a safe place. She was a brutally honest opinion. She was an influencer, an educator, and a friend.
It’s hard for me to see a fountain soft drink or a Marlboro and not think of her. She loved to roll that TV cart in and watch a good basketball game, you best not tell anybody either. She wasn’t perfect, but she was authentic. That’s the stuff icons are made of.
Despite breaking her heart once, she forgave me through her actions over and over again as an adult. One of our last conversations was about flood relief for folks in Whitley County. Nannie loved her town and her people. She enjoyed hearing stories about my cats, and had just proclaimed her love for my Maggie girl just days prior to her passing.
I’ve written a lot of columns, including one Nan helped me with about Mayor Marcella Mountjoy. She told me she was proud of me after I let her proofread that piece. Today I am returning the favor. Today I am telling Nannie Hays how much I love her.
It’s fitting that she made her band kids play a favorite by Bach each spring. It’s lyrics translate into the most profound goodbye Nan could’ve ever gave us.
“If you are with me, then I will go gladly
unto death and to my rest...
Ah, how pleasing were my end,
if your dear hands then shut my faithful eyes...”
We’re with you Nan, and you’re with all of us.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
