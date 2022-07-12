SOI Spotlight: Lindsay Baker

Our SOI Spotlights allow you a chance to get to know some of our amazing educators working at the Corbin School of Innovation. This week our spotlight is on Ms. Lindsay, a K-2 Montessori Teacher at the Corbin School of Innovation.
Ms. Lindsay has been working and teaching youngsters, including as a dance instructor, for over 16 years.
When Ms. Lindsay was a student herself, her favorite subjects were music and dance.
Ms. Lindsay’s favorite summertime activities include drinking iced tea and reading while relaxing on the porch.
Ms. Lindsay loves too many books and songs to name a favorite. Her favorite TV Shows include Project Runway and The Great British Baking Show.
One of Ms. Lindsay’s favorite things include classical music. A couple of her current favorite pieces are “The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan" by Camille Saint-Saens and "Carmina Burana: O Fortuna" by Carl Orff.
A favorite quote that has inspired Ms. Lindsay comes from her Favorite Dancer, Martha Graham - She says, "Learn by practice." Ms. Lindsay loves this reminder that it's ok to make mistakes and not have everything perfect or to not know everything. We are always learning, practicing, and growing.
Ms. Lindsay is excited about the upcoming school year.
“I am most looking forward to learning and growing along with my students. I can't wait to make some learning magic happen with them!”
A fun fact about Ms. Lindsay — when she was younger, she got to travel to Stockholm, Sweden. It was a formative experience, and she has loved to travel and experience other cultures ever since.
The Corbin School of Innovation’s Mission is to enhance each student’s educational success by providing unique and personalized learning strategies to meet individual needs and situations. Our vision is to dedicate our time, energy, and resources to providing education for every student to reach the fullest potential.
For more information about the Corbin School of Innovation, visit Corbininovate.org or call 606-689-6629.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.