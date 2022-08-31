WILLIAMSBURG — Last Friday marked the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020 that Appalachian Ministries was able to host its annual Shoes 4 the Soul event on the University of the Cumberlands campus.
A service event, Shoes 4 the Soul was hosted in the O. Wayne Rollins Building.
Two rows of chairs facing each other included elementary school students and university students — allowing the university students to help the kids with a new pair of socks, hygiene items, and a new pair of tennis shoes. Family resource centers at the schools identify students most in need.
“It’s to serve the community. It’s also to give our students an opportunity to pour into the community, especially with freshmen who come here,” said Sarah Shelly of the University of the Cumberlands’ communications office. “They’re not used to community yet. This is also just a little point of contact, a little connection, but also it’s to help out the kids who are coming. For the kids, it’s an opportunity to get out of classes and to get here to see a college campus. Kind of like a connection, ‘hey, you could potentially come here to college if you wanted to. You could maybe be a baseball player like your buddy here today.’”
The elementary schools participating this year were Oak Grove, Whitley Central, Whitley North, Whitley East, Boston, and Pleasant View. Williamsburg Independent was not yet in school; however, their students will still be getting shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.