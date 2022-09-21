CORBIN — Chuck and Karen Hill of Barbourville have always had their part in the restaurant business.
Business owners of another Corbin restaurant, Philly Connection, they looked to take on a sports bar in the city.
Scully’s of Corbin is a sports-bar, yet family oriented. Mrs. Hill told the Times-Tribune, “As soon as you walk in, above the bar you will see pictures of all of our family members. Family is very important to Chuck and I both.
“Family and friends are two of the most important things in life,” she added.
The name “Scully’s,” came from a dog that their family had rescued and made a part of their family. Scully passed away this past January.
“Telling the story of how we got our name is important to us. Scully’s is a place where we welcome you to celebrate life and each other, and to make lasting memories,” Hill explained.
The restaurant serves a wide variety of appetizers, which are perfect for when you want to go there to watch the hottest ballgames on one of their many TVs they have. Along with the appetizers, Scully’s serves salads, flat bread pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, desserts and alcoholic beverages.
Scully’s had their grand opening on Friday, September 9, which Hill called a major success with a great turnout.
The new restaurant is located at 306 South Main Street in downtown Corbin. The hours of operation are:
Monday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, CLOSED
Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, 12 noon-5 p.m.
Call 606-280-4100 with any questions.
