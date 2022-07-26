Students and families will have one less shopping list when it comes to preparing for back to school in August.
Knox County Public Schools, utilizing federal ESSER funds, will be purchasing instructional supplies for each school that students will need. From pencils to glue and from paper to folders, students will have everything to be successful at completing assignments and projects.
This is the second year that the district has provided supplies for students. Stacy Imel, the district’s federal programs coordinator, says that she has received many positive comments from families and teachers.
“This is one more thing that we can do to help families and their students,” Imel said. With the current state of the economy and the availability of items and their costs, Imel hopes that this will provide needed financial relief for families.
Can students still shop for their favorite superhero pencil? Of course. Schools will be ready for when that pencil needs to be replaced.
