CORBIN — A local organization is hoping to brighten the day for some kids who lost everything in the Eastern Kentucky flooding last month.
Corbin Rotary Club President Joe Caldwell recalled how he and Secretary Suhir Patel were recently at Caldwell’s storage building for International Dinner items when they began talking about the toys left over from the club’s Empty Stocking Fund.
The Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund, established in 1998, is a 501c3 project of the Rotary Club of Corbin to help children of parents with little income get presents for Christmas.
Members had been asking about making donations when Caldwell and Patel made an executive decision to donate the leftover toys and to purchase new ones for the upcoming holiday season later this year.
In the past, the Southeast Kentucky Stocking Fund had a record in 2007 of gifting toys to 788 children. Last year, almost 500 children received gifts including at least $7,600 worth in bikes.
“They’re getting cleaning supplies, clothing, food, and stuff to rebuild the houses. But these children need to play. When I was a child, we didn’t have much,” Caldwell added.
The toys went to Camp Nathanael in Emmalena, Kentucky, where Corbin Rotarian and State Farm agent Michael Jones delivered them in a box truck at Emmalena Elementary School in Knott County earlier this month.
“We just wanted to do it to help the kids,” said Jones of the toy drive. “I had one dad come up to me in tears because his kids lost everything.”
