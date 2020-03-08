RECIPE: Make it easy dinner recipes

Most times, it’s a choice between cooking dinner when you get home from work or picking up fast food on the way home.
Some easy and quick recipes would come in handy. Here they are:
BEST-EVER CHEESY CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
from delish.com
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1⁄2 yellow onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. cumin
1 (10oz.) can red enchilada sauce
1 (8-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
3 c. cooked, shredded chicken
2 c. shredded Monterrey Jack, divided
2 c. shredded cheddar, divided
1⁄4 c. freshly chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion and pepper and cook until onion is soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cumin and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add enchilada sauce and crushed tomatoes and cook until warmed through, 2 to 5 minutes.
Set aside 1⁄2 cup of this sauce for topping the enchiladas.
In a medium bowl, combine chicken, 1 cup Monterrey Jack, 1 cup cheddar, and cilantro.
Add 1 cup of the enchilada sauce mixture and toss to combine; season with salt. Add a small scoop of the chicken mixture in the center of 1 tortilla, then roll up and place seam side down in the skillet of enchilada sauce. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Spread the reserved 1⁄2 cup enchilada sauce on top and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and melted. Garnish with cilantro and serve.
BEER-BATTERED FISH
from delish.com
1 1⁄2 c. all-purpose flour
Kosher salt
1⁄2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
1 (12-oz.) bottle lager
1 large egg, beaten
2 lb. cod, cut into 12 pieces
Freshly ground black pepper
Vegetable oil for frying
Lemon wedges for serving
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and Old Bay, then whisk in beer and egg. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Dry cod with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
In a large pot over medium heat, add enough oil to come up 3 inches and heat to 375°.
Working in batches, coat cod in batter then carefully drop in heated oil.
Fry until golden and fish is cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes, flipping fish halfway through. Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt.
Serve with lemon wedges.
Tips
• Let the batter sit for 10 minutes before dredging the fish. This activates the batter and is what helps it puff up when it fries.
• Dry your fish with paper towels before dredging (just like you would for fried chicken).
• Don’t overcrowd the pot. If you add too many pieces, the temperature of your cooking oil will drop and your food won’t fry thoroughly; your fish will also end up absorbing a bunch of oil and be soggy, not crisp.
GARLIC BUTTER TURKEY MEATBALLS
from delish.com
For the meatballs
1 lb. ground turkey
1⁄2 c. panko bread crumbs
1⁄4 c. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving (optional)
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 large egg
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley, plus more for serving
1 tbsp. finely chopped chives
1 tbsp. milk Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsp. butter
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1⁄4 c. low-sodium chicken broth (or water)
Roasted spaghetti squash, for serving
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a large bowl, stir ground turkey, bread crumbs, Parmesan (if using), onion, egg, garlic, parsley, chives, and milk until combined. Season with salt and pepper.
Form meat mixture into 1½' balls.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter with olive oil. Add meatballs and sear on all sides until golden, about 4 minutes. Add chicken broth and cover skillet; let simmer until meatballs are cooked through, about 6 minutes more.
Garnish with parsley and more Parmesan before serving over roasted spaghetti squash.
CAPRESE STEAK
from delish.com
3⁄4 c. balsamic vinegar
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp. honey
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. dried thyme
1 tbsp. dried oregano
4 (6-oz.) filet mignon, or 4 large pieces of sirloin
2 beefsteak tomatoes, sliced
Kosher salt
4 slices mozzarella
Fresh basil leaves for serving
In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, olive oil, dried thyme, and dried oregano.
Pour over steak and let marinate 20 minutes.
Season tomatoes with salt and pepper.
Heat grill to high.
Grill steak 4 to 5 minutes per side, then top with mozzarella and tomatoes and cover grill until cheese is melty, 2 minutes.
Top with basil before serving.
RANCH MEATLOAF
from hiddenvalley.com
¾ pound ground beef
1 egg beaten
2 tablespoons Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning & Salad Dressing Mix Shaker
1⁄3 cup dry bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, but avoid excessive handling for a moist meatloaf.
Form into a loaf and place in a baking dish or loaf pan.
Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Remove from oven and let the meatloaf stand covered for 10–15 minutes before slicing.
