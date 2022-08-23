The Corbin Arena was hopping Friday night with the Pop Tour 2000 hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC and featuring performances by David Cook, Ryan Cabrera, Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, O-Town, and Brad Fischetti from LFO. | Photos by Mara Miller
Pop Tour 2000
