CORBIN — Pickleball is on the rise, with public courts opening and more than 36.5 million Americans playing the sport. Also on the rise are injuries associated with the game — both overuse and acute injuries happen all too often, said Joseph Silvers, DO, with Baptist Health Medical Group.
Acute injuries happen suddenly – the result of a fall or stumble – while overuse injuries build over time, especially as players go from little or no activity to playing several days a week.
“Warming up or stretching before a game, and cooling down afterwards, are good practice for any sport, including pickleball,” Dr. Silvers said. A five to 10-minute warmup is best, such as a little light jogging followed by stretches for the muscle groups you’ll be using.
Be sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks, pace yourself and fuel up on healthy snacks before and after playing.
Check with your healthcare provider before starting any exercise program, including pickleball, Dr. Silvers added. It’s important to get enough cardiovascular exercise to build up your endurance and reduce your risk of injuries.
What is it?
Pickleball is a low-impact sport that is growing in popularity, especially among older adults. The game is played by people of all ages and fitness levels on what looks like a tennis court but is actually sized like a badminton court. The net is 34 inches high in the middle. A player uses a paddle to hit a perforated ball over the net. The game can be played one-on-one or two-on-two.
Older adults who play pickleball regularly may improve their reflexes and balance. Range of motion may also improve, helping ease arthritis symptoms.
Most common injuries
The most common pickleball injuries include tendonitis, bursitis, rotator cuff injury in the shoulder, wrist and ankle sprains, hip pain, and falls.
• Tendonitis – Tendonitis is an inflammation of the tendons, the tissues that connect muscle to bone. It can be caused by overuse or repetitive motion.
• Bursitis – Bursitis is swelling of the bursae. The bursae are fluid-filled cushions that protect and reduce friction of tendons, muscles, and skin as they rub against each other or against bony areas. Bursitis can be induced by repeated motion or injury.
• Rotator cuff injury – This is damage or a tear to the muscles and tendons that surround and move the shoulder joint.
• “Pickleball elbow” – another name for tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis.
• Sprains – You might also sprain your ankle or wrist. Sprains happen because of damaged ligaments.
• Hip pain – Hip pain can be caused by overuse, arthritis, or structural problems in the hip joint.
• Falls – Falls can occur when pickleball players slip on wet surfaces or trip over obstacles on the court.
“Despite the potential for injuries, pickleball is considered a safe and enjoyable sport for people of all ages,” said Dr. Silvers. “However, it is important to be aware of the risks and take precautions to prevent them.”
About half of all pickleball players are over age 50, heightening their injury risk.
Injury prevention
The best way to prevent pickleball injuries is to wear fitted and non-slip footwear, stretch properly before playing, and use ankle and knee braces, if necessary.
There are a few reasons why it’s important to wear proper shoes when playing pickleball. Wearing shoes that fit well helps to prevent blisters and other foot injuries. They also provide support for your ankles and knees, which can help you avoid joint pain. Finally, wearing the right shoes gives you better traction and more stability.
Treatment
Many pickleball injuries can be treated with rest, ice, compression, and elevation (RICE). More serious injuries, such as fractures and joint dislocations, may require more extensive treatment, including surgery.
It is important to see a doctor as soon as possible to ensure proper healing.
If you experience an injury from playing pickleball, a Baptist Health Orthopedic or Sports Medicine provider can help.
