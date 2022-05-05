Dog of the Week: Timara is a 2-year-old female Collie mix. She is very sweet and gentle. She appears timid at first but she's just a big cuddle bug once she warms up to you!
Cat of the Week: Richie Rich is a 2-year-old male domestic short hair. He is a very sweet cat who loves to play and loves attention.
Both Timara and Richie Rich are looking for their forever home and would make great additions to the family! Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Timara and Richie Rich or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
