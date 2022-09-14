Both Kennley and Lily would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
featured
Pets of the Week: Taffy and Crybaby
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman survives going over Cumberland Falls
- Hounds keep rollin'
- Additional arrests made in Tri-County theft investigation
- Corbin school board extends superintendent's contract, discusses tax collection
- Michelle Obama supports Tiafoe in US Open semifinals
- Knox County man arrested on wanton endangerment and evading police
- Live updates: French president sends condolences to PM Truss
- Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption
- AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EDT
- Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.