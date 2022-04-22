Dog of the Week: Porter is a 3-year-old Lab mix. He is a very sweet boy. In his kennel, he seems really shy and scared but once he is out, he is a whole different dog. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to go outside and run off some energy!
Cat of the Week: Lola is a 2-year-old domestic short hair. She is very friendly and loves spending time out of her cage to be petted and to cuddle with you.
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Porter and Lola or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
