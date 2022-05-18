Dog of the Week: Ming is an 8-month-old male Lab mix. He is super playful and sweet and loves to go outside every day for some much needed time out of his kennel to play.
Cat of the Week: Shamoo is a 2-year-old male domestic long hair. He is a very sweet cat and loves to be petted and cuddled.
Both Ming and Shamoo would make great additions to practically any household! Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Ming or Shamoo or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
