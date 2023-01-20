Both Lila Rose and Gypsy would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
centerpiece
PETS OF THE WEEK: Lila Rose and Gypsy
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Florida man charged with murder after multi-county I-75 pursuit ends with discovery of dead female
- Local teacher shares story of survival in new book
- Victim identified in I-75 pursuit case
- Corbin man pleads guilty to September bank robbery
- KSP investigating fatal accident in Knox County
- Court records reveal EKU officials used private email accounts in an attempt to evade open records law
- KSP: Multi-county I-75 pursuit ends with discovery of deceased female in vehicle
- Lady Redhounds now 3-0 in the district after 70-24 win over Whitley County
- NEW YEAR, NEW HEALTHIER YOU: Zumba your way to fitness
- Wildcats fall to Knox Central in overtime, 74-69
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.