Both Kennley and Lily would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
featured
Pets of the Week: Kennley and Lily
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- South Laurel Middle wins game for teammate
- Whitley County mom strives for suicide awareness through charity in daughter's name
- Corbin Preschool Principal retiring after 28-year career
- Turn lane project on US 25W in Williamsburg to begin Friday
- Turn Lane Project on US25W begins Friday, August 26
- Redhounds roll past Whitley County, 42-13
- SWARM BATTLE: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets sting Middlesboro Yellow Jackets, 22-21
- U of L football players form their own NIL funding site
- Whitley school board approves plan to develop local teachers
- Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.