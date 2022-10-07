Both Jabba and Heidi would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 will be possible in valley locations by early Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
featured
Pets of the Week: Jabba and Heidi
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
- Body Bar celebrates new location with open house
- Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
- Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
- Corbin man arraigned in connection to bank robbery
- Corbin takes home a huge win on the road, defeats Simon Kenton 38-35
- Corbin captures first district title in 6 years
- Kim Kardashian settles with SEC for $1.26 million over promoting crypto currency without revealing she was paid
- Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law
- Barbourville Police seize nearly 3 pounds of meth in traffic stop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.