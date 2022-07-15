Dog of the Week: Harley is a 2-year-old male shepherd mix. He is a very sweet boy and one of our longest residents going on almost 6 months. He has been pet of the week before but is still at the shelter. He has recently been commuting back and forth with one of our employees who has a few other dogs, and he gets along great with them! When let outside, he stays close by and doesn’t have to be chased down to come back inside. He definitely deserves to find his forever home.
Cat of the Week: Liza is a 2-year-old female domestic long hair. She was absolutely terrified when she first came to the shelter and stayed hidden underneath the newspaper that lined her kennel all day. We gave her a box and tunnel to sleep in to make her feel safe, and she has since come out of her shell so much. She loves to be petted and greets you every morning in her cage as she is being fed. She will make someone a wonderful companion.
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Harley or Liza, or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
