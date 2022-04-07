Cat of the Week: Delilah is a 2-year-old domestic long hair. She loves to be petted and loves to play. She would make a great family pet!
Dog of the Week: Maddix is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix. He is super sweet and smart and one of the humane association's longtime residents. He's ready to find his forever home!
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Delilah and Maddix or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
