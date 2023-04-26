BEREA – The New Opportunity School for Women, a nonprofit organization that serves under-resourced Appalachian women, will offer a two-week residential session June 3-17 in Berea.
“We’re excited to bring another group of women to Berea for a powerful experience that has the potential to change their lives,” said Sister Robbie Pentecost, executive director.
The New Opportunity School works to remove barriers to education, employment and personal fulfillment for women who are challenged by a lack of opportunity, skills, resources and support. Twice this year, in June and November, NOSW will bring 12 women to Berea for two weeks of classes and activities on self-esteem and wellness, career and education, Appalachian culture, artistic expression, creative writing and more. The program is entirely free to women, including classes, books, lodging, meals and field trips.
NOSW is currently recruiting for the June session. To learn more and apply, visit nosw.org. Or contact staff member Crystal Burton at cburton@nosw.org.
The organization also offers shorter programs online and in communities throughout the year. All programs are free, and no prior education is required. Originally, NOSW focused specifically on middle-aged women, but it now serves women 18 and older.
NOSW was founded in 1987 by Jane Stephenson, then first lady of Berea College. Though the formats have evolved, the original mission to provide women with tools to build a better life for themselves and their families has continued.
