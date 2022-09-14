BEREA – The New Opportunity School for Women, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of Appalachian and Kentucky women, will offer a two-week residential session November 5-19 in Berea.
“We’re excited to once again be serving women in person,” said Sister Robbie Pentecost, executive director. “Our residential session is a transformative experience for the women who participate.”
The New Opportunity School works to remove barriers to education and employment for under-resourced women. The residential session will bring 12 women to Berea for two weeks of classes and enrichment on self-esteem, wellness, career, education, arts, culture and community, ending with a graduation ceremony on November 19.
The organization also offers three-day programs and online workshops throughout the year. All programs are free, and no prior education is required. Originally, NOSW focused specifically on middle-aged women, but now it also serves younger women and women in recovery.
“Women tend to be caregivers who hold families and communities together, even as they themselves don’t get the care they need,” said Pentecost. “Our program is here to help women who are ready to rebuild their self-esteem and regain agency in their lives.”
To learn more or apply for the residential session, visit nosw.org. Or contact program coordinator Jennifer Walden at jwalden@nosw.org.
NOSW was founded in 1987 by Jane Stephenson, wife of then Berea College president John Stephenson. Though the formats have evolved, the original mission to provide women with tools to build a better life for themselves and their families has continued.
