The following is a short story in five increments. One part will be published every Tuesday. All characters in the narrative are fictional, except for the vacuum. The vacuum is real.
“The value of identity, of course, is that so often with it comes purpose.” -Richard Grant
Part I
Carol has a secret. And like most secrets, it will turn into a choice.
Carol Gray and her husband live on the outskirts of town, just beyond Baylor Creek, which marks the edge of Centerville city limits. This superfluous fact prevents Mrs. Gray and her husband from experiencing such privileges as city garbage pickup and being able to run for the board of education or city council, but that is fine with Carol.
This morning, Carol is leaning over her kitchen sink, finishing the previous night’s dinner dishes while staring out the window into their back yard. Her eyes keep drifting south where the yard leans upward into the old forest that surrounds the back end of their property.
Sixteen months ago, Carol was happily employed as a receptionist at the college where her husband works, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they decided that she should stay home. Because of her husband’s position, they were financially stable enough to afford her unemployment. They were luckier than most.
Months later, after the world attempted to find normalcy, her husband urged her not to reapply for her job, deeming it financially unnecessary. As such, Carol intended on taking up college classes with her newfound time and perhaps finish her degree, but as time passed, she found no enticement or marital encouragement. In the end, she suspected school was not a good idea. Also, at twenty-five, she could always go back later.
She instead looked at her duties at home with much more enthusiasm. Already, she had started redecorating the guest room and guest bathroom, albeit at more cost than she would have made while working, or so her husband joked. And then there was the day-to-day upkeep of the house: dishes, laundry, and dinner. As the stay-at-home partner in the relationship, she took this as more her responsibility. Her life was a satisfactory existence.
Still, at times she found herself sitting on the couch, dreading turning on the TV and losing herself in another “binge-worthy” series. While she enjoyed the stories of many a Netflix show, she began to dread how stale and slightly guilty she felt afterward. The word lethargic became very prominent in her mind. She was never truly overweight, but felt the pounds slowly creeping on, and in a way that they intended to stay.
Their modest home was a ranch-style house with sable brown siding and rested privately up a small winding driveway beyond the creek and directly at the base of a mountain, or what Carol always considered a mountain. Immediately behind the house, not even ten feet, the land surged upward into a forest of trees that hung onto the hillside in a tangle of growth that closed off the sky and replaced it with an ever-rising canopy of green and browns.
More than one morning, Carol delightfully observed delicate deer just outside their back door grazing on the green grass that climbed the little bank leading to the forest at the base of the mountain.
This morning there are no deer. The yard is empty. However, Carol is not looking at the yard. Her hazel eyes stare ardently into the depths of the forest beyond the yard, so much so that she does not notice the strand of hair that had fallen down in her face. Subsequently, Carol never liked her hair. She considered herself a “dishwater” blonde, as if her hair wanted to be golden but never quite made it.
She used to color her hair, but somehow things like that do not matter anymore. She sticks her wet, soap-covered hand into her pocket and feels the thick paper of the map.
Carol has a secret.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.