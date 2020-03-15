MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Assistant’ explores the workplace misbehavior of a disturbing boss

In “The Assistant,” a fresh-faced young woman with a strong college pedigree – she’s a Northwestern University graduate, lands a job at a motion picture production company in its main office in Manhattan. There are auxiliary offices in Los Angeles and London.
The film is about her boss – an unseen movie mogul, who, it will become known to the audience, rules with an iron fist and a propensity for abusive telephone calls to his eager young employees, both male and female. He also sends carrot-and-stick emails, writing: “I’m tough on you because I’m going to make you great.”
However, what we are really witnessing is a workplace environment where, regardless of the hopeful personal goals of the staff – and willingness to work hard – everyone of them is a corporate drudge desiring to get through the day without problems. From the lowest worker bee to production executives, there is a sliver of fear emanating from all of them. They don’t quite cower, but they do shiver. “The Assistant” is almost a horror movie.
This is a film about a culture of dread. “Play along to get along” isn’t an innocuous term. The dynamics of the emotional dangers of the workplace, employer abuse, and sexual hijinks and outright misbehavior – has been a staple of movies since the beginning.
The abusive treatment of lesser employees, including the ogling of female workers, has been highlighted mostly in comedies. In light of the MeToo movement, there’s nothing funny about leering bosses today, but in films, it used to be a laugh-riot.
In this sampling of popular workplace titles, a wink and a nod is given to the representation of women as either dimwitted workers or sex objects: “Wife Vs. Secretary” (Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, Myrna Loy, James Stewart, 1936); “The Solid Gold Cadillac’ (Judy Holliday and Paul Douglas, 1956); “Desk Set” (Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, 1957); “The Apartment” (Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray, 1960); and “Secretary” (James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2002). There’s even a silent film from 1924 called “The Casting Couch.”
It’s true that in the wonderful “9 To 5” (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman, 1980) women got their revenge. But little changed in the real world.
A film that is most like “The Assistant,” because of its story about emotional abuse in the entertainment business, is the powerful “Swimming With Sharks” (1994), in which Kevin Spacey and Frank Whaley sear the screen with venom and loathing.
Additionally, the more I thought about “The Assistant,” the more I recognized that its has thematic notes from Italian director Ermanno Olmi’s 1961 classic, “Il Posto” (“The Sound Of Trumpets”), which explored the hearts and minds of young people finding their way in the corporate world through their initial mind-numbing, soul-sapping jobs.
“The Assistant,” the first feature film written and directed by Australian documentarian Kitty Green, follows Jane, exceptionally well-acted by Julia Garner, a low-level, competent assistant who ranks last in an office of three (the other two are young men).
Her job is is to arrive at the crack of dawn to an empty company headquarters and make certain that memos are copied and distributed, coffee is prepared, and, if the mogul has been particularly active with a female not his wife in his inner sanctum during the night, clean up the space.
Jane is efficient and her tasks seem routine. She fields telephone calls, books airline tickets for the staff, arranges limousines, makes corporate checking account payments, and puts up with the silly shenanigans of her male counterparts. She’s a hard worker and her head is often looking down. They attract her attention by tossing wadded-up paper at her. They do not call her by name.
One day the boss’ wife phones and demands to know if her husband is cheating on her. Jane handles it with aplomb, but when the disturbing call is over, the boss then delivers his own phone call to Jane and demands to know what she told his wife. This phone call is filled with vulgarity and intimidation.
Only five weeks into her job, Jane quickly understands the role manipulation will play in her future employment. The hallways are filled with trepidation. She becomes unnerved when a beautiful and apparently unqualified woman arrives and will be a fourth member of her office. The boss has arranged for the very young lady to stay at a luxury hotel.
Believing this is not right, Jane, who is a genuinely shy and quiet person, dares to report the mogul to human resources. The HR guy (well-played by Matthew Macfadyen) knows exactly where his bread is buttered. Perhaps Jane might want to rethink her concern. She seems not to have any close friends; therefore, there may not be anyone else to whom she can talk. It’s a great scene.
The film captures brilliantly the stultifying and, because of her boss, cruel nature of Jane’s job. I was with her for one day, and I was ready to quit.
“The Assistant” is about the harsh reality that overtakes people with honest dreams that they’ll move upward and onward at work, only to discover that their dreams can be diminished by the mercurial whims of a monster.
The superb movie seethes with the corruption of power. It’s worth your time.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
