In the end, after all of the elves, unicorns, mermaids, orcs, cyclops, dragons, centaurs, trolls and sprites have spread their magic during Pixar's "Onward," it comes down to this: Why does a kid's movie focus on two elf brothers dragging around the bottom half of their dead dad who communicates through his feet?
Unfortunately for "Onward," there's really no good answer. It's as if director Dan Scanlon and screenwriters Jason Headley and Keith Bunin wanted to do something different for the sake of doing something different. It's understandable, really, since this year marks the 25th anniversary of arguably Pixar's best movie, "Toy Story," which set the bar so high that very few of Pixar's followings have lived up to it.
"Onward"? Please, more like take a step back. What has powered Pixar films to huge box office success is they often revolve around nostalgia. Adults and kids both understand their bond to childhood toys, which worked for the "Toy Story" franchise. If you have a pet fish - or had one growing up - you connected with "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory." If you built toy robots, then "WALL-E" was just for you.
But "Onward" is more like a watered-down, animated version of "Dungeon & Dragons" than a kids movie, which combined with a story that isn't the easiest to follow, makes "Onward" a film that only passionate Disney and Pixar fans will want to see in theaters.
Fortunately for "Onward," that's still a pretty big demographic to draw to the box office.
"Onward" is a fantasy adventure about two teenage elf brothers, Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) Lightfoot from New Mushroomton who race against time to see their deceased dad one more time before a spell wears off and he's gone for good.
Ian, 16, is painfully shy - too scared to even ask his classmates to come to his house for birthday cake. Barley, a few years older, is spending a year off from school playing a role playing game that's similar to "Dungeons & Dragons."
Their father, Wilden (Kyle Bornheimer) died before Ian was born, so all Ian knows of him is through the memories of his mom, Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Barley.
Ian believes the reason he's an introvert is because he grew up without his dad. But he gets the chance to meet Wilden - kind of - when a magical spell that's supposed to return him to life only brings him back from the waist down.
The result: Most of the movie spent with Ian and Barley speaking to a belt holding up a pair of trousers that's speaking to them with his feet.
Remember "Weekend at Bernie's" when Larry and Richard tried to pass a dead guy off as still alive? Well, if you do, then you may get a little nostalgic for that film while watching "Onward."
Once Ian and Barley realize the spell only did half if its job, they have a limited amount of time to find another spell to complete their father's full transformation or else he's gone for good.
Naturally, craziness ensues, with the timid and skinny Ian and the fearless and muscular Barley complementing each other on a zany adventure filled with slapstick humor while the two accompany what's basically a walking mannequin.
The brothers, who weren't especially close at the film's outset, develop a bond that is easily one of the movie's strengths, as are the characters Ian and Barley meet along the way.
Scanlon makes the most of a very diverse cast, including Manticore (Octavia Spencer), a once-powerful warrior who has retired to run a restaurant. There's a biker gang of sprites (led by Grey Griffin) who have turned to motorcycles because they forgot how to fly; how in the world does that happen?
Mel Rodriguez brings to life Officer Colt Bronco, a centaur cop who loves Laurel but isn't adored by her sons. Tracey Ullman voices Grecklin, a reptilian pawn store owner.
And then there's Lena Waithe, who makes history by becoming the first to voice Pixar's first openly homosexual animated character, Officer Specter, a cyclops and self-identifying lesbian police officer who comments that it is challenging raising her girlfriend's child.
"Onward" tries to move the next era of Pixar's film in the right direction, but with so many angles pulling in against one another, the film comes up short of the studio's lofty potential.
VERDICT: 2 OUT OF 4 STARS
