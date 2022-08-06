Morehead State University (MSU) and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) continue a successful and long-standing partnership in helping college students succeed through its Eagle Express Joint Admission Agreement.
MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan and KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata (Class of 2011, 2014) met Wednesday, July 6, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) defining an arrangement to offer students a seamless transfer to MSU after earning an associate degree from KCTCS. It would allow students to be admitted to a KCTCS college and MSU simultaneously while the student completes their KCTCS degree.
Students accepted into the Eagle Express Joint Admission Program receive:
• Academic advising and admissions counseling from their first day at KCTCS until they transition to MSU (for students seeking a bachelor’s degree).
• Free transcript exchange.
• MSU Eagle ID card upon request.
• Unofficial transcript evaluation.
• Automatic award of the KY Transfer Scholarship (if eligible).
“This [MOU] allows students that touchpoint with the University all the time they’re with us through their associate degree to know they’re on track,” Dr. Czarapata said.
“It smooths the transition and lets them know they’re on the right path they want to be and just have one more leg up.”
“This is an expansion of already existing agreements that we have had with various KCTCS colleges within our region and, ultimately, we are expanding this statewide,” Dr. Morgan said. “This joint MOU between MSU and KCTCS allows us to move our partnership systemwide, creating a pathway from Paducah to Pikeville.”
To learn more about Eagle Express Joint Admission or how to transfer to MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/transfer or contact Jen Timmermann (Class of 2003, 2007), director of transition services, at 606-783-5488 or j.timmermann@moreheadstate.edu.
