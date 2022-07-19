FRANKFORT — Kentuckians who want to earn two-year degrees or certificates in certain technical fields may soon be able to receive more scholarship help, thanks to legislation recently passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Kentucky students are no longer limited to four semesters of awards from the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now, their eligibility continues until they have earned 60 credit hours or completed their associate’s degree, whichever comes first.”
The legislation also expanded eligibility for the scholarship program to include students with intellectual disabilities who are enrolled in Kentucky Comprehensive Transition and Postsecondary (CTP) programs.
“The underrepresentation of students with intellectual disabilities in higher education is a long-standing and pervasive problem, and one that presents both an economic challenge and opportunity for the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Kathy Sheppard-Jones, executive director of the Human Development Institute at the University of Kentucky. “Working together, we can help to ensure that Kentucky’s higher education system is welcoming of students with intellectual disabilities, increasing opportunities for their success in academics, employment and community engagement.”
The changes take place beginning with the 2022–2023 school year.
The scholarship is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). It can be used for courses in five high-need fields: health care; advanced manufacturing; transportation/logistics; business services/IT; and construction. It can also be used for a program of study in a CTP program that leads to a credential, certificate, diploma or degree.
For complete details, visit kheaa.com, click on the Paying for College tab and the link to KHEAA-Administered Programs.
To learn more about Kentucky CTPs, visit the Kentucky Supported Higher Education Partnership.
