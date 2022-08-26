CORBIN — Charity and giving can be an important part of belonging in a community. It helps bring family closer and this couldn’t be truer for Mike Pawula and his daughter Laura Gillespie.
Corbin resident Pawula originally hails from Illinois but moved to Kentucky with his second wife, a native of London, and has lived here ever since.
Though his wife passed in May, Pawula has two daughters in Illinois, including Gillespie. They were planning to see each other when Gillespie heard about the flooding.
“I was coming down to visit my dad,” said Gillespie, “We had planned on going, and then we heard news of all the flooding. We kept watching it. We just wanted to help, so I told my office and within a couple days, some neighbors and my law office wrote checks for the Lion’s Club.”
When asked how Gillespie spread the word out to get donations for flood victims, Pawula jokingly said, “She opened her mouth.”
Pawula, a Lion’s Club member, added that one of the missions of the organization is to help those without the means to get glasses as well as other charities. Through her efforts to raise money and get donations, Gillespie raised $1,200 that will be going to the Lion’s Club towards helping flood victims.
“Our main goal (of the Lion’s Club) is sight conservation,” Pawula added.
In fact, Gillespie had an additional $200 which she planned to use to donate food or whatever else the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter may need.
“A gentleman mentioned the shelter and so I want to get dog food and bring it to them,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie did just that later in a followup conversation.
“We stopped by the shelter and made a donation,” Gillespie said. “They said they need puppy food so (I’m) going to see what I have to collect back home and have it delivered to them. Breaks my heart.”
Pawula would like to see more donations from out of state, as well as families working together for charity. If it’s extended family coming from another state to help give donations, he would love for that to happen even more.
